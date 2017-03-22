Petrobras raises asset sale goal to $21 bln for 2017-2018 period

SAO PAULO, March 22 Petróleo Brasileiro SA
raised on Wednesday a goal for asset divestitures and
partnerships for this and next year to $21 billion from $19.5
billion previously, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company
plans to expand ventures with peers in segments from refining to
oil exploration.
In a presentation detailing fourth-quarter results, Petrobras
said cash and equivalents are expected at $19 billion
by year-end, compared with about $22 billion last year.
Petrobras estimates $8.8 billion worth of debt amortization
scheduled for this year, down from an $11.5 billion estimate
made at the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Gustavo Bonato Editing
by W Simon)