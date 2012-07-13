版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 14日 星期六 06:35 BJT

Petrobras, Sete Brasil sign contract to build drilling rigs

SAO PAULO, July 13 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras on Friday signed an agreement with oil equipment maker Sete Brasil for the construction of six drilling rigs in the South American nation.

The rigs will be built in the shipbuilding compound of Angra dos Reis, and will be delivered starting in 2016, a securities filing said. The degree of locally made content of the rigs will fluctuate between 55 percent and 65 percent, the filing added.

