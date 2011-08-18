UPDATE 1-Petrobras, Sao Martinho to expand ethanol output

* Boa Vista mill to raise crush by 6 mln T/yr by 2014-15

* Joint venture offers cheap ethanol expansion opportunity (Writes through, adds quotes from CEO, details)

By Reese Ewing

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 Brazil's state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and sugar and ethanol group Sao Martinho SMT03.SA announced on Wednesday a 520.7-million-real ($328 million) investment that will quadruple ethanol output at their joint Boa Vista mill.

The expansion of crushing capacity in Brazil's cane sector that this investment represents has been a rare occurrence in the past few years, as bigger mills focus their resources on buying distressed rivals rather than new projects.

The 49-percent Petrobras and 51-percent Sao Martinho joint venture will boost crushing output from 2 million tonnes a year to 8 million tonnes by 2014/15 at its Boa Vista mill in the center-west state of Goias.

"This will be Brazil's biggest mill, which will be solely devoted to ethanol production," Sao Martinho Group Chief Executive Fabio Venturelli told reporters.

The mill has no plans for sugar production, unlike nearly all of Brazil's cane sector, which produces both products at varying quantities depending on market prices.

Profit margins for sugar production at cane mills in Brazil are around 20-25 percent, compared to about 5-10 percent for ethanol production, analysts say.

The investment is part of Petrobras' $4.1 billion budget over the next five years for biofuels. Boosting Brazil's ethanol output has been singled out for $1.9 billion of that total. The government and the company have been concerned over the failure of the cane sector to meet growing domestic demand for the fuel.

Bad weather and lack of investment in crop rotation to keep yields up and in expansion over the past years since the global financial crisis has caused Brazil's cane output to fall for the first time in a decade this season.

Consequently, ethanol production has not kept pace with local demand from the growing fleet of flex-fuel cars in Brazil. Motorists have been switching increasingly to gasoline due to high ethanol prices. This has left Petrobras scrambling to buy gasoline on international markets at a financial loss due to the government cap on local fuel prices.

Despite the political motivations for Petrobras' investment, it is seen as an attractive investment. Analysts estimate that current costs to build a new mill that crushes 3-4 million tonnes of cane a year is 750 million to 1 billion reais, roughly twice what Petrobras and Sao Martinho expect to pay for the extra 6 million tonnes in crushing capacity.

"The fact that there is existing infrastructure already at the mill makes a major difference. Boa Vista was conceived as a 7 million tonnes project from the start," said Venturelli. "This is add-on capacity and not the same as building from scratch."

Sao Martinho is one of Brazil's largest sugar and ethanol groups, with total annual cane crushing capacity of 14 million tonnes from all of its mills, the bulk of which are not part of the joint venture with Petrobras.

In June of last year, Petrobras said it would pay $240 million for a 49-percent stake in Sao Martinho's Boa Vista distillery and SMBJ Agroindustrial greenfield project.

"Conditions are not right yet for new greenfield projects to go ahead," Venturelli said when asked about the joint venture's SMBJ project. "There is still a lot of consolidation going on in the sector."

Brazil's ethanol and sugar industry has been a target for acquisitions for several oil giants over the last few years, including BP (BP.L). Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has also teamed with sugar and ethanol group Cosan (CZZ.N).

($1=1.589 reais) (Additional reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jim Marshall)