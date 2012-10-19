版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 20日 星期六 04:01 BJT

Petrobras confirms plan to cut costs by $7.5 bln in 2013

BRASILIA Oct 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it could save a potential 15 billion reais ($7.5 billion) next year from cost cuts.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐