Petrobras confirms plan to cut costs by $7.5 bln in 2013

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
BRASILIA Oct 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it could save a potential 15 billion reais ($7.5 billion) next year from cost cuts.
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein