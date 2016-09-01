Brazil prosecutors reject SBM leniency deal for Petrobras graft

| RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 Federal prosecutors in
Brazil rejected a $328.2 million deal on Thursday allowing Dutch
oil-ship lessor SBM Offshore NV to avoid prosecution
for corruption related to its contracts with state-led oil
company Petrobras.
The decision was made by a federal prosecutor review board,
which said numerous problems needed to be addressed before the
deal could be approved.
SBM officials did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The deal failed to provide authorities with enough data,
documents and other information to assist in further
investigations of corruption at Petrobras, the board said.
A series of widening investigations that began in 2014 have
shown that Petrobras officials conspired with major
contractors to fix prices or arrange bribes, in a sweeping
kickback scheme that has engulfed a vast swath of Brazil's
political class and business elites.
SBM, was one of the first companies to get caught up in the
scandal.
SBM is the largest lessor of floating oil production,
storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels. The company has been
accused of paying bribes to officials of Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, or Petrobras to win FPSO lease contracts.
Petrobras operates the largest fleet of FPSOs in the world.
Without the deal, Petrobras might be forced to cancel contracts
with SBM that could cut output by 15 percent between 2016 and
2020 and cost Petrobras $12.7 billion in revenue, Brazil's
transparency, regulation and control ministry (TRCM), said in a
statement on Thursday.
The deal rejected on Thursday, known as a lenience accord,
was completed in negotiations between SBM and the TRCM in July.
It offered SBM immunity from prosecution in exchange for an
admission of guilt, the provision of information and evidence
that could help further an ongoing corruption investigation at
Petrobras.
It also included a $163 million fine, of which Petrobras
will receive $149.2 million. Petrobras would be further
compensated by SBM reducing the value of its contracts by $179
million. Another $13.6 million would be paid to prosecutors to
help finance additional corruption investigations.
The review panel said prosecutors were giving up too much in
exchange for the fines to be paid by SBM. It also said the
company had been more forthcoming with prosecutors in the United
States and Europe about crimes in Brazil than it had with
authorities in the South American country.
The board sent the deal back to prosecutors in Rio de
Janeiro, where Petrobras is based.
