版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 07:22 BJT

Petrobras to halt 5 drill rigs under contract with Schahin -filing

SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it would halt five drilling rigs under contract with Schahin.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said it was informed by Schahin on April 2 that the financially strapped oil services company was planning a controlled shutdown of drilling activities at five of its rigs.

Schahin debt has come under pressure after unconfirmed media reports said the company was close to filing for bankruptcy protection and that it was being sued by its creditors for unpaid notes. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Ken Wills)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐