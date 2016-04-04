Petrobras sought arbitration for Sete Brasil talks, sources say

| SAO PAULO, April 4
SAO PAULO, April 4 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA unsuccesfully sought the appointment of arbiters
to rework a long-term contract with debt-laden drilling rig
leaser Sete Brasil Participações SA, according to three sources
with knowledge of the situation.
The proposal, made in recent weeks, called on each party to
name three mediators to rework the contract, said the sources,
who requested anonymity since the plan is private. The contract
between Petrobras and Sete Brasil has been in dispute
for two years.
The fate of Sete Brasil, which Petrobras helped create in
2008 to manage the world's biggest deepwater drilling fleet with
$89 billion in orders, hinges on Petrobras' willingness to sign
the contract. Petrobras is Sete Brasil's sole client and owns 5
percent of the company.
Sete Brasil's main shareholders shunned the latest proposal
and say the company should file for bankruptcy protection to
press Petrobras into signing more favorable terms,
the sources added.
The arbitration proposal suggests Petrobras wants to thwart
Sete Brasil's threat to file for creditor protection, the
sources said. However, no arbitration "could fly at this point"
because two separate Sete Brasil shareholders have sued
Petrobras over the contract impasse, and they are not willing to
drop it, said the first source.
Sete Brasil and Petrobras, both based in Rio de Janeiro,
declined to comment.
According to the sources, Petrobras will present a reworked
contract proposal in coming weeks.
A collapse of Sete Brasil would be devastating not only for
the investors that backed the project but for dozens of local
suppliers. More than 800,000 local shipbuilding jobs could be
lost, triggering $10 billion in losses at a time when Brazil's
economy is already wrestling with a deep recession, industry
estimates show.
The government-backed project began to sour when Petrobras
and Sete Brasil became engulfed in a corruption scandal known as
"Operation Car Wash," in 2014. The scandal has deprived Sete
Brasil of long-term financing, forcing Brazil's top banks to
roll over 14 billion reais ($3.9 billion) in loans.
A draft proposal that Petrobras presented Sete Brasil in
February failed to assure the rig leaser's survival. Under that
proposal, Petrobras would rent 10 rigs for five years, instead
of 19 for 15 years originally, and cut lease rates by one-third.
Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine and
officials at the company's exploration and production division
remain at loggerheads over the issue, with the latter wanting a
collapse of the rig leaser, the same sources added.
($1 = 3.5760 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Frances Kerry)