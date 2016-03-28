Brazil's Petrobras to hold shareholder meeting on April 28

BRASILIA, March 28 Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA will hold a shareholder meeting on April 28 to vote on proposed changes to the company's board, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The proposal under consideration would extend term lengths for board members to two years, from one year currently, and reduce the number of executive directors to six from seven, according to Petrobras, as the company is commonly known. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)