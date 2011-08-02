UPDATE 2-Petrobras sees $13.6 bln in asset sales in 2 years

* Company plans $13.6 bln in asset sales to raise cash
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petrobras expects within two years to sell $13.6 billion in
assets that may include stakes in the offshore Campos Basin,
the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) $225 billion 2011-2015 business plan
says the asset sales would shore up its balance sheet, though
the company has previously given few details on what may be
sold.
"Banks are lining up for the chance to sell (the assets)
for us," CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli told reporters, adding the
sales could begin immediately.
The assets could include "isolated" fields in the Campos
Basin, which currently provides the lion's share of the firm's
roughly 2 million barrels per day of oil production.
"These would not be priority blocks. We are not about to
sell off the Campos Basin," Gabrielli said.
Physical assets would also include stakes in other oil
fields Petrobras operates, as well as stakes in companies it
owns inside and outside Brazil, although Petrobras has no plans
to sell stakes in its most prolific new oil play, Brazil's
offshore subsalt oil discoveries.
Sources close to the company told Reuters earlier that the
divestments may focus on South American assets in countries
such as Ecuador, Argentina and Bolivia, where government
intervention has lowered the margins on projects there.
Gabrielli said that half of the $13.6 billion in asset
sales could be physical assets. Of those, around half could be
sold in Brazil while half could be abroad, he added.
Another aspect of the Petrobras divestment plans would be
selling or restructuring financial assets, accounting for the
other half of the program, company officials said. That could
involve transactions allowing banks to finance Petrobras
projects where the company has cash tied up now, allowing it
access to billions in extra working capital, Gabrielli said.
Petrobras plans to more than double oil output in Brazil by
2020 to reach 4.9 million barrels per day, mostly by tapping
ultra-deep water subsalt fields off the coast of Brazil.
The company expects that it could be cash flow-positive
around 2016. Gabrielli said the company's market capitalization
may double by 2020.
The company sees no need to sell shares again before 2020,
following last year's mammoth $70 billion share sale that
included an oil-for-swap agreement with the government, Chief
Financial Officer Almir Barbassa said.
