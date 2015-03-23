UPDATE 1-S&P revises outlook on Brazil's Petrobras to negative

(Adds details, stand-alone credit profile)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 Ratings agency Standard
and Poor's said on Monday it affirmed its BBB- rating for
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras but revised
its outlook to negative from stable, reflecting the challenges
the company faces in funding plans to increase production.
At the same time, S&P said Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the
company is formally known, would be a junk-rated company, or
below investment grade, if it were not for sovereign support.
The so-called "stand-alone credit profile" was lowered further
into junk territory, down to B+ from BB.
Petrobras has become ensnared in a bribery, money laundering
and kickback scandal which has closed off access to capital
markets at a time when the company is trying to increase
production from giant offshore oil fields.
"The ongoing corruption investigations not only squeezed
financing of Petrobras' investment plan, but also weakened its
main contractors' creditworthiness and slowed the construction
of the oil rigs to ramp-up production," S&P said in a statement.
