2011年 8月 8日

Petrobras says not considering share buyback

 SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Brazil's state-controlled oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) is not considering buying
back stock in the company, CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on
Monday.
 Gabrielli also said the company may delay the planned sale
of some assets in a $13.6 billion divestment plan until markets
settle down.
 (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by Reese Ewing and
Peter Murphy; Editing by Dale Hudson)

