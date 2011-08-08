Petrobras says not considering share buyback

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA )( PBR.N ) is not considering buying back stock in the company, CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on Monday.

Gabrielli also said the company may delay the planned sale of some assets in a $13.6 billion divestment plan until markets settle down. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by Reese Ewing and Peter Murphy; Editing by Dale Hudson)