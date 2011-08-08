Petrobras says not considering share buyback

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) is not considering buying back stock in the company, CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on Monday.
Gabrielli also said the company may delay the planned sale of some assets in a $13.6 billion divestment plan until markets settle down. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by Reese Ewing and Peter Murphy; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
