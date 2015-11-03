No current risk of oil shortages due to Petrobras strike -ANP

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 3 Brazil's oil agency ANP said on Tuesday there was no risk at the moment of an oil shortage as a result of the strike at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

The country's main oil union, FUP, said on Tuesday the strike had reduced oil production by a quarter, or 500,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer)