Brazil's Petrobras in talks with workers to avert strike

SAO PAULO, July 13 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is in talks with oil workers to avert a potential strike being considered by their unions from July 20, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster said on Friday.

Petrobras has in past years been successful at heading off major disruptions in production and supply through negotiations with the unions that represent the sector.

