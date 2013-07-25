UPDATE 1-Brazil oil workers strike, Petrobras output little changed

* One-day strike shuts down two platforms for several hours
* Less than 1 percent of Petrobras crude output affected
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 A one-day
strike by oil workers on 39 platforms in Brazil's main oil
producing region cut production by less than 1 percent at
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday, the
company known as Petrobras said.
Production at two platforms was shut down for several hours,
with management restarting output around midday, Petrobras said
in a statement. The two platforms, the P-7 and P-15, together
produce about 10,000 barrels of oil a day.
In May, Brazil produced 1.99 million barrels of crude a day,
82 percent of it coming from the Campos Basin, an offshore area
north and east of Rio de Janeiro where workers were protesting a
paring back of overtime compensation.
Petrobras produces about 90 percent of Brazil's oil.
Of the other 37 Petrobras platforms in the basin, 36 were
producing normally, Petrobras said on Thursday evening. One
platform is not producing because of scheduled maintenance.
Some workers stayed aboard the platforms during the strike
to maintain basic safety services. Others held meetings and
staged small protests, the union said.
Sindipetro Norte Fluminense, or Northern Rio de Janeiro
State Oil Union, which represents Petrobras' offshore workers in
the Campos Basin, began the strike just before 3 a.m. (0600
GMT). The strike is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. (0259 GMT
Friday).
Workers are striking over Petrobras' decision to stop paid
time off equal to 1.5 hours for each hour of overtime worked,
the union said. Workers also receive time-and-a-half wages for
the overtime itself.
A Petrobras spokeswoman said the company was open to talks
with the union but did not say whether they were in active
discussions about overtime compensation.
Petrobras has managed to keep producing from its platforms
during similar strikes of short duration in the past.