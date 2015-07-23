Petrobras union may follow 24-hour strike with September walkout

| RIO DE JANEIRO, July 23
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 23 Brazil's main oil
workers union is considering an open-ended strike in September
if a 24-hour walkout scheduled for midnight Thursday fails to
stop moves to shrink state-run oil company Petrobras,
a senior union official said.
FUP, which represents platform, refinery and other workers,
is fighting plans by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
known, to sell $15.1 billion of assets by the end of 2016.
Petrobras wants to pay down debt, which at about $120
billion is the largest of any oil company, as well as generate
cash for investment and revive investor confidence after a giant
corruption scandal.
FUB also opposes a bill before Brazil's Senate seeking to
strip Petrobras of its right to all new development work in a
giant offshore area known as Subsalt Polygon and end a
requirement that Petrobras take a minimum 30 percent stake in
exploration and production rights in the area.
"If our demands aren't met, we are ready for an open-ended
strike in September," said Simão Zanardi, a member of the
national directorate of FUP, Brazil's largest federation of oil
workers union. "We will not let them sell off what belongs to
all Brazilians."
FUP opposes any non-government involvement in Petrobras and
wants the company, which has had non-government shareholders
since the 1950s, totally nationalized.
While most Petrobras strikes have had little or no impact on
production, FUP wants to revive the spirit of a 31-day strike in
1995.
That strike ended due to the government threatening mass
lay-offs, but Zanardi believes it helped avert a privatization
of Petrobras in 1997, when it was stripped of its monopoly on
exploration, production and refining in Brazil.
Under Brazilian law, unions must cooperate in the safe
operation or shutdown of dangerous facilities. The 24-hour
strike will leave many union members on the job. Petrobras
officials have said it would take five to 10 days for a strike
to start having a significant impact on oil or fuel output.
While Petrobras remains controlled by the state, most of its
shares are owned by non-government investors. It is one of the
largest non-U.S. companies on the New York Stock Exchange.
"The company should not be used to guarantee the profits of
investors," FUP said in a statement on Thursday. "It should be a
spring to drive social and economic development in Brazil."
Petrobras officials did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
