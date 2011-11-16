Petrobras workers postpone strike after new offer

* Strike delayed to Nov. 22 as workers evaluate new offer

* Offer still misses key demand on safety - union

* Strike would lower output but effect still unclear

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 16 Brazil's main federation of oil workers postponed to next week a strike planned for Wednesday as workers evaluate a new offer by state-run Petrobras (PETR4.SA).

The new offer shows improvements related to the workers' health plan and pension fund but still falls short of their demands on working conditions, said Joao Antonio de Moraes, coordinator for the FUP umbrella union of oil workers.

"The problem continues to be safety," said the union leader. "They are addressing the financial issues but not the requests for more safety."

Unions in several states are now voting on the new offer that was presented by Petrobras on Monday, Moraes said. If it is not approved in the assemblies, the strike should go ahead on Nov. 22, he added.

Workers in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais and Amazonas had already rejected the new offer, Moraes said.

Petrobras is keen to avoid a drawn-out strike to ensure it can provide fuel for Brazil's growing economy and guarantee cash flow for its ambitious $225 billion investment program focused on deep-water fields off its coast.

Moraes said last week that unions are seeking greater worker participation in the investigation of accidents.

Accidents on Petrobras' offshore oil platforms and fallout from the massive BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have led Brazil's oil workers to step up demands for better safety standards on offshore platforms.

Since 1995, at least 310 workers have died in accidents at Petrobras and its subsidiaries, according to FUP. The company insists its operations are safe.

Workers are also seeking a salary increase of 10 percent above inflation.

(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi, Writing by Inae Riveras, editing by Dave Zimmerman)