Petrobras to improve offer to workers in bid to avoid strike -source

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 9 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, will
improve the terms of its proposal to oil workers in a bid to
avoid a strike, a company source with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The new offer to oil workers will include a pay rise similar
to Brazil's inflation in the 12 months through September
measured by the IPCA index, said the source, who asked not to be
named because it was not authorized to speak publicly on the
state of negotiations.
Brazil's IPCA inflation stood at 8.48 percent in the 12
months through September. The previous Petrobras offer for
workers was for a pay rise of 6 percent.
