Petrobras 24-hour strike cuts output at offshore oil platform - union

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 A 24-hour strike at
Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
has resulted in an output cut at one of 19 offshore
oil and gas platforms where workers laid down their tools
earlier on Friday, a union involved in the action told Reuters.
The strike managed to shut output from the P-15 offshore
production platform in the Campos Basin northeast of Rio de
Janeiro, said SindepetroNF, a union that represents platform
workers.
In May, the P-15, a semi-submersible vessel, produced 2,479
barrels per day of petroleum and 458,440 cubic meters of natural
gas a day from the Marimbá and Pirauna fields, both 100 percent
owned by Petrobras, as the oil company is known.
