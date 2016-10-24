版本:
Petrobras board OKs minority committee on subsalt rights changes

BRASILIA Oct 24 Petrobras' board approved setting up an independent minority shareholders committee to study changes to the offering of rights to the subsalt oil deposits, the Brazilian state-led oil company said on Monday in a securities filing.

The main text of a bill that would allow companies other than Petrobras to run new oil and gas projects in the prolific deep-sea subsalt region has been approved by Congress and is aimed at boosting private investment in Brazil's oil industry. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
