Brazil's Petrobras says makes new oil find in Santos Basin

SAO PAULO Aug 7 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA found lower value heavy crude in a subsalt area of the offshore Santos Basin, one of the world's most promising oil frontiers, according to a securities filing by Petrobras on Wednesday.

The oil, at 20 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute (API) scale, was found at a depth of 2,158 meters located about 303 kilometers (188.4 miles) off the coast of Sao Paulo state.