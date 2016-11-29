Freeing Petrobras of subsalt role to boost investments -CEO

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 29 The enactment of a law to free Petróleo Brasileiro SA from being the sole operator of offshore fields in Brazil's so-called Subsalt Polygon will help the state-controlled oil producer optimize capital spending plans and accelerate production, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.
Parente spoke after Brazilian President Michel Temer signed a law removing Petrobras' obligation to be the sole operator in subsalt fields. Petrobras produces about 80 percent of Brazil's oil and was until now responsible for developing massive offshore oil finds in the Subsalt Polygon. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.