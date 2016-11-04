Brazil's Petrobras says no decision yet on Transfer of Rights Area

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 4 Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that government officials and regulators have made no decision regarding a review of some of its biggest oil and gas leases in the so called Transfer of Rights Area, according to a securities filing.
Local newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported that Petrobras, as the company is known, could receive as much as $20 billion in compensation for oil price changes since the purchase of the offshore drilling rights in 2010. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.