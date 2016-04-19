Petrobras says unit extraction costs at Subsalt Polygon fall 7 pct

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
SAO PAULO, April 19 The cost of extracting oil from Brazil's so-called Subsalt Polygon in the Atlantic ocean fell about 7 percent last year, state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday.
In a securities filing, Petrobras said unit extraction costs fell to $8.50 per barrel of oil last year from about $9.10 a barrel in 2014. The Subsalt Polygon is an offshore area that has already yielded some of the world's largest recent oil finds, and is estimated to contain at least 176 billion barrels of undiscovered, recoverable resources of oil and natural gas. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.