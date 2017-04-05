Brazil court keeps $484 mln tax charge on Petrobras subsidiary profits

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 5 A Brazilian tax auditing court ruled state-controlled oil company Petrobras should be charged 1.5 billion reais ($484.3 million) in taxes over profits of a Netherlands-based subsidiary, the company said in a Wednesday securities filing.
The so-called CARF court argues Petróleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is known, failed to include the subsidiary when calculating its 2009 income taxes, as well as separate tax on net profits. Petrobras has not yet been formally notified of the decision and may choose to appeal, according to the filing.
($1 = 3.0974 reais) (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.