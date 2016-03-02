Petrobras loses Brazil tax case that could cost $1.9 bln -Valor

SAO PAULO, March 2 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras may be forced to pay 7.3 billion
reais ($1.9 billion) in back taxes and fines after a decision by
the country's tax authority Carf, newspaper Valor Economico
reported on Wednesday.
Petrobras has not made provisions for the case related to
deductions on its 2007 and 2008 filings, which can still be
appealed before Carf and the courts, Valor reported.
Petrobras, Carf and the finance ministry did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 3.94 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)