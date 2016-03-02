版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 2日 星期三 20:46 BJT

Petrobras loses Brazil tax case that could cost $1.9 bln -Valor

SAO PAULO, March 2 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras may be forced to pay 7.3 billion reais ($1.9 billion) in back taxes and fines after a decision by the country's tax authority Carf, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Petrobras has not made provisions for the case related to deductions on its 2007 and 2008 filings, which can still be appealed before Carf and the courts, Valor reported.

Petrobras, Carf and the finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 3.94 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐