Petrobras says forming alliance with Total for oil and gas projects

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA and France's Total SA agreed on Monday to study opportunities for joint developments in the exploration and production of oil and gas, in Brazil and abroad, Petrobras said in a statement.

Initially, the strategic alliance signed in Rio by CEOs Pedro Parente and Patrick Pouyanné will focus on potential natural gas and electric energy projects in Brazil, it said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

