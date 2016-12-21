版本:
Petrobras inks $2.2 bln deal with Total to sell assets

BRASILIA Dec 21 Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it agreed with France's Total SA to sell $2.2 billion worth of assets that include stakes in oilfields and two thermal power stations.

Petrobras, as the company is known, will receive $1.6 billion in cash when the agreement its closed and the rest over the length of the partnership with Total. The agreement also gives Petrobras the option of acquiring a stake in a Gulf of Mexico field owned by Total and Exxon Mobil Corp. (Reporting by Martha Nogueira; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)

