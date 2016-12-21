Petrobras inks $2.2 bln deal with Total to sell assets

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Dec 21 Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it agreed with France's Total SA to sell $2.2 billion worth of assets that include stakes in oilfields and two thermal power stations.
Petrobras, as the company is known, will receive $1.6 billion in cash when the agreement its closed and the rest over the length of the partnership with Total. The agreement also gives Petrobras the option of acquiring a stake in a Gulf of Mexico field owned by Total and Exxon Mobil Corp. (Reporting by Martha Nogueira; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.