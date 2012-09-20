版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 05:50 BJT

Petrobras lawyers working to overturn Brazil ban on Transocean

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 20 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras has its lawyers working to help drilling contractor Transocean overturn a ban in the country related to a November oil spill at an offshore field operated by Chevron Corp.

Transocean has 10 rigs working in Brazil -- seven of them for Petrobras.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐