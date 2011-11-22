UPDATE 1-Brazil oil workers reach deal with Petrobras

* Union federation FUP approves Petrobas offer
* FUP calls on regional members to back the deal
* Agreement set to avert threatened strike action
By Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 22 Brazil's oil workers'
federation has reached an agreement with state-run energy giant
Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N), its chief coordinator said on
Tuesday, after negotiations to avert a threatened strike.
The new proposal would hike pay 10.7 percent and grant
unions more oversight of health and safety procedures. The
federation, FUP, called on regional union members to back it at
meetings on Saturday, and that step appeared to be a formality
after tense negotations.
Petrobras President Jose Sergio Gabrielli presented an
improved offer to the FUP umbrella union of oil workers on
Monday, promising extra public-holiday pay and reinstatement of
automatic promotions every two years.
"Gabrielli's proposal advanced on important points relating
to health and safety," FUP coordinator Joao Antonio Moraes told
Reuters. Safety conditions had been one of the main stumbling
blocks in negotiations.
A new offer from Petrobras last week had shown improvements
related to the workers' health plan and pension fund but fell
short of demands over working conditions.
Petrobras is keen to avoid a drawn-out strike to ensure it
can provide fuel for Brazil's growing economy and guarantee
cash flow for its ambitious $225 billion investment program
focused on deep-water fields off its coast.
Stubbornly high inflation in Brazil has encouraged workers
to demand higher wages, which experts say could keep annual
price increases above the central bank target ceiling of 6.5
percent.
With unemployment near record lows, a dearth of educated
and skilled workers and a legally-mandated jump in the minimum
wage next year, Brazil's hot job market will occupy
policymakers through at least mid-2012.
Under the terms of the deal, Petrobras will now grant FUP
officials limited access to its platforms to inspect safety
conditions.
Accidents on Petrobras' offshore oil platforms and fallout
from the massive BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have led
Brazil's oil workers to step up demands for better safety
standards on offshore platforms. Unions are seeking greater
worker participation in the investigation of accidents.
Since 1995, at least 310 workers have died in accidents at
Petrobras and its subsidiaries, according to FUP. The company
insists its operations are safe.
