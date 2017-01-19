版本:
Brazil oil workers' union accepts Petrobras' collective wage deal

SAO PAULO Jan 19 The Brazilian oil workers' union has accepted a proposal from state-controlled Petrobras for a collective wage deal, the union said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

According to the statement, the union's managing board recommends workers approve the company's offer. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)
