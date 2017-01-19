Brazil oil workers' union accepts Petrobras' collective wage deal

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
SAO PAULO Jan 19 The Brazilian oil workers' union has accepted a proposal from state-controlled Petrobras for a collective wage deal, the union said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
According to the statement, the union's managing board recommends workers approve the company's offer. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock