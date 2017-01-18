版本:
Petrobras accepts pay raise demand, in exchange for fewer hours

SAO PAULO Jan 18 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it accepted a demand from workers for an 8.5 percent pay raise retroactive to September, a move that could eliminate the threat of a strike.

The raise, however, would depend on workers accepting possible cuts in work hours, the company said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
