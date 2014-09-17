Petroceltic, Hess to resume oil drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan in October

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
LONDON, Sept 17 Independent oil and gas explorer Petroceltic said it would resume drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan together with partner Hess in early October, after operations were suspended at one of its wells due to security risks in the region.
The energy company also lifted its full-year production guidance to between 21 and 23 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd), from 20 to 22 mboepd previously expected, after its first-half output exceeded forecasts.
Despite the higher output, Petroceltic slipped further into the red over the first half of the year, making a net loss of $57.4 million compared with a loss of $16 million at the same time last year, due to exploration writeoffs of $64.3 million in Kurdistan, Romania and Egypt. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015.