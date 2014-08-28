BRIEF-PetroChina posts H1 net profit of 68.1 bln yuan

Aug 28 PetroChina Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit 68.1 billion yuan (11.09 billion US dollar)

* Says Q2 net profit 33.9 bln yuan (forecast 33.2 bln yuan)-Reuters calculation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lxIeSV

