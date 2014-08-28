版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四 16:27 BJT

BRIEF-PetroChina posts H1 net profit of 68.1 bln yuan

Aug 28 PetroChina Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit 68.1 billion yuan (11.09 billion US dollar)

* Says Q2 net profit 33.9 bln yuan (forecast 33.2 bln yuan)-Reuters calculation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lxIeSV

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1424 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐