RPT-PetroChina's former Indonesia chief under investigation - sources

By Charlie Zhu and Chen Aizhu
HONG KONG/BEIJING Oct 16 The Chinese government
is investigating the former head of PetroChina's
Indonesian operations, sources said, just weeks after
authorities announced a corruption investigation into other
former senior executives at the state oil giant.
PetroChina removed Wei Zhigang from his post as general
manager of its Indonesian unit several weeks ago amid an
unspecified official probe into the executive, three Chinese oil
industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Company spokesman Mao Zefeng said he was not aware of any
investigation into Wei, who could not be reached for comment.
PetroChina and its parent firm, China National Petroleum
Corp (CNPC), are at the centre of one of the biggest corruption
investigations into the Chinese state sector in years. Until
now, no executives from PetroChina's foreign operations have
been implicated.
"The former general manager of the Indonesian business is
under investigation," said one source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. "He has already
been removed from the general manager position."
A second source added: "Wei has been removed from his job
and his replacement has been sent to Indonesia."
The new country general manager is Xue Liangqing, formerly a
chief geologist at PetroChina's international exploration and
production unit, the three sources said.
Asked to comment, Indonesia's energy regulator SKKMigas said
Wei had to leave because his visa had been extended too many
times for someone in that role in the country's oil sector.
Spokesman Elan Biantoro said the regulator was aware
PetroChina had appointed Xue as its new general manager for
Indonesia.
A corporate communications manager at PetroChina's
Indonesian unit in Jakarta said she could not provide immediate
comment.
SKKMigas has been rocked by its own corruption scandal, with
a recent investigation into its former chief.
WIDESPREAD INVESTIGATION
Beijing stunned the Chinese energy industry in late August
and early September with announcements that five former top
executives at PetroChina and CNPC were being
investigated for "serious discipline violations", shorthand
generally used to describe graft.
The executives included Jiang Jiemin, former chairman of
both entities, and Wang Yongchun, who was vice president of CNPC
in charge of China's largest oil field of Daqing in the
country's northeast.
Authorities have given no further details on the alleged
wrongdoing of the five, but the investigations suggest President
Xi Jinping wants to tackle graft in an industry that ranks as
one of the most powerful corners of China's state-owned
corporate sector.
None of the former executives have been reachable or seen in
public since the announcements. Top executives at several
PetroChina suppliers have also been implicated.
PetroChina's operations span the globe, from oil production
facilities and pipelines to refineries and petrochemical
projects. Its market capitalisation of about $235 billion makes
it one of the world's most valuable oil firms.
Wei, an industry veteran, took over as head of PetroChina's
Indonesia operations in 2004, according to PetroChina.
The unit, with nearly 3,500 employees, has increased crude
oil output significantly since its incorporation in 2002, when
PetroChina bought U.S. oil firm Devon Energy's assets in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
PetroChina's output in Indonesia was 5.67 million tonnes in
2011, roughly triple its 2002 level, making it the seventh
largest producer in the country.
PetroChina attributed the surge in part to expertise from
CNPC's oil service units, including CNPC Daqing Drilling
Engineering Co, in extracting oil from mature fields, experience
accumulated from decades operating ageing fields at home.
Last month, Reuters reported that PetroChina had tightened
control over its managers and stepped up safety inspections to
ensure the "shock" from the corruption scandal doesn't disrupt
its global operations.
Controls were also tightened in case directors tried to flee
China or were needed as part of the investigation, which has
sparked shock and confusion inside PetroChina, a company with
550,000 employees and 320,000 contractors.
"The atmosphere in the company remains heavy," said the
second source.