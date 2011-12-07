PetroChina makes Sichuan shale gas find-FT

LONDON Dec 7 PetroChina has discovered shale gas trapped inside deposits of rock in China's Sichuan province, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited Mao Zefeng, PetroChina senior assistant secretary to the board, as saying the company has drilled about 20 wells in its shale gas land plot in southern Sichuan province, which are producing more than 10,000 cubic meters of gas per well per day.

"We are still assessing the exact size of the potential reserves," Zefeng is quoted as saying in the story published on the FT website.

A big discovery could transform China's energy supply in future decades, providing a plentiful source of fuel for the world's biggest energy consumer.

A spokesperson for PetroChina could not be immediately reached for comment.