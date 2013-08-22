PetroChina says in talks with relevant parties on Iraq's West Qurna

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
HONG KONG Aug 22 PetroChina , the country's dominant oil and gas producer, said on Thursday it is in talks with relevant parties to develop Iraq's giant West Qurna oilfield.
President Wang Dongjin, speaking at an earnings briefing, also said the company hoped to wrap up talks on the West Qurna oilfield by the end of this year.
PetroChina earlier posted a 29 percent rise in its second-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.