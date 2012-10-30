版本:
2012年 10月 30日

PetroChina Q3 net profit slides 33 pct, lags forecast

HONG KONG Oct 29 PetroChina Co Ltd, the country's dominant oil and gas producer, posted a 33 percent fall in third-quarter profit due to lower crude oil prices and losses from its natural gas import business.

Net profit dropped to 24.9 billion yuan ($3.99 billion) in July-September from 37.4 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse on Tuesday.

That lags an average estimate of 29.2 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

