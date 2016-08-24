Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BEIJING Aug 24 PetroChina Co Ltd, the country's largest oil and gas producer, reported sharply lower profits for the first half of the year, hit by slowing demand growth for refined products, an oversupply of crude and weak prices.
Faced with the worst downturn in the oil sector in a generation, the state-owned company said profit attributable to its owners plunged to 531 million yuan ($79.84 million), down from 25.4 billion yuan in the same period last year.
Turnover sank 15 percent to 739.1 billion yuan from 877.6 billion last year due to lower prices of crude oil, natural gas and refined products, it said. ($1 = 6.6505 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.