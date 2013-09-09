PetroChina shares rise 1.7 pct after trading resumes

BRIEF-Vontobel Holding increases dividend to CHF 2 per share
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
HONG KONG, Sept 9 Shares of China's dominant oil producer PetroChina Co Ltd rose as much as 1.7 percent in resumed trade on Monday after it said a newspaper report that more of its executives were being investigated was inaccurate.
The China Business News reported on Monday that five executives, including vice president Sun Longde and director Wang Guoliang, had been detained, citing an unidentified source within the company.
PetroChina said the report was inaccurate and both executives continued to perform their duties as usual. Its shares were suspended from the morning session.
Shares of the company rose to as high as HK$8.85, up 1.7 percent, beating a 0.8 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 4 The Mexican peso pared losses on Tuesday after the country's central bank announced it would intervene in the foreign exchange market in an effort to ease pressure on the currency. The Mexican central bank said it would sell up to $200 million worth of currency hedging instruments to roll over papers set to expire on Wednesday, just ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The bank
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will assume a role in guaranteeing infrastructure loans by allowing other lenders access to collateral from borrowers, its chief executive said on Tuesday, in the bank's latest move to boost private sector participation in such funding.