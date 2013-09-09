CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-PetroChina shares halted; says report of more probes "inaccurate"

BRIEF-Vontobel Holding increases dividend to CHF 2 per share
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
(Corrects spelling of name of PetroChina vice president in third paragraph)
By Anne Marie Roantree and Chen Aizhu
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 9 Trading in shares of China's dominant oil producer PetroChina Co Ltd was suspended on Monday, the second halt in two weeks, as the company said a newspaper report that more of its executives were being investigated was inaccurate.
A PetroChina spokesman said the company would issue a statement soon.
The China Business News reported that five executives, including vice president Sun Longde and director Wang Guoliang, had been detained, citing an unidentified source within the company.
PetroChina, one of the world's most valuable oil companies, is embroiled in a major corruption investigation.
Its shares were suspended for a day on Aug. 27. Since then, the government has said five former senior executives at PetroChina and its parent, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), were being investigated.
That included Jiang Jiemin, the former chairman of both entities.
The investigations come amid an anti-corruption campaign by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
PetroChina said in a statement on Monday to the Hong Kong stock exchange that trading in all structured products related to the company had also been halted from trading. No further details were immediately available.
Shares of the company, which dropped 4.4 percent on Aug. 28 after the initial investigation was announced, last closed on Friday at HK$8.70.
Hong Kong-listed Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd , a major PetroChina customer, said earlier this month its chairman and controlling shareholder, Hua Bangsong, was assisting authorities in an unspecified investigation. (Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok. Editing by Dean Yates)
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 4 The Mexican peso pared losses on Tuesday after the country's central bank announced it would intervene in the foreign exchange market in an effort to ease pressure on the currency. The Mexican central bank said it would sell up to $200 million worth of currency hedging instruments to roll over papers set to expire on Wednesday, just ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The bank
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will assume a role in guaranteeing infrastructure loans by allowing other lenders access to collateral from borrowers, its chief executive said on Tuesday, in the bank's latest move to boost private sector participation in such funding.