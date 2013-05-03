UPDATE 1-PetroChina loses a team of oil traders in U.S.

NEW YORK/GENEVA May 3 At least six energy
traders and additional support staff have recently resigned from
PetroChina's oil trading operation in Houston, a manager for the
company said on Friday.
Those who resigned include two crude traders, two gasoline
traders, a fuel oil and a distillates trader, said the manager
for PetroChina USA in Houston, who asked not to be named. The
company is a unit of PetroChina, China's top oil producer. The
manager did not give the names of the traders who left.
The departing PetroChina traders are joining different
firms, the manager added, without offering further details.
The resignations mean that PetroChina's Houston desk -- the
main trading hub for the company in the Americas -- will be
looking to restaff an operation that has expanded in recent
years, and boosted the state-run Asian energy giant's trading
activities outside of China.
Some traders remain on the firm's Houston trading floor, and
normal business is expected to continue without interruption,
the manager added.
PetroChina also will rely on staff in its other Americas
region offices, including in Calgary, Caracas and Quito, to
carry on trading as it hires new staff in Houston, the manager
said.
PetroChina reported traded volumes of 250
million tonnes of oil and chemical products or $192.1 billion in
2011, according to its website.
One trader who resigned from Petrochina's Houston team told
Reuters on Friday the recent departures have left Petrochina USA
with a "very limited" remaining group of traders in Houston.
Among the reasons for the traders' departure was dissatisfaction
with bonus payments, said the trader, who requested anonymity
due to the sensitivity of the subject.
The PetroChina manager declined comment on the reasons the
traders departed or on any financial arrangements the company
had reached with them.
The trader who resigned said PetroChina USA has been
handling a "very large book," estimating its U.S. crude trading
activity in Houston at 10-12 million tonnes per year. The trader
said the Houston hub also deals in significant volumes of
refined products, helps to manage trading of Canadian crude and
handles South American crude tenders.
The PetroChina USA manager declined to comment on the firm's
trading volumes in Houston, or to confirm or deny any volume
estimates offered by the ex-trader. The manager said trading
volumes for its operations in Houston are not made public.
State-controlled PetroChina has been rapidly expanding its
energy trading outside of China, the world's No. 2 importer of
crude, including in the United States and Europe. China has
sought to diversify its range of crude sources.