PetroChina in talks to buy Valero's Aruba refinery-sources

NEW YORK May 8 PetroChina is in talks to buy Valero Energy's shuttered 235,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Aruba and operate it as a refinery, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Valero said it had received a non-binding indication of interest to buy the Aruba plant for $350 million plus working capital.