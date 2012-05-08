版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 01:34 BJT

PetroChina in talks to buy Valero's Aruba refinery-sources

NEW YORK May 8 PetroChina is in talks to buy Valero Energy's shuttered 235,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Aruba and operate it as a refinery, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Valero said it had received a non-binding indication of interest to buy the Aruba plant for $350 million plus working capital.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐