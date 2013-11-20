版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 17:07 BJT

RESEARCH ALERT-Petrofac: Deutsche Bank cuts price target

Nov 20 Petrofac Ltd : * Deutsche Bank cuts price target to 1425p from 1450p For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
