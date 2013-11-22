版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Petroforte announces proposed share consolidation of share capital

Nov 21 Petroforte International Ltd : * Announces proposed share consolidation, name change and reduction of stated

capital * Proposed consolidation of share capital on basis of 1 new common share of for every 6 existing common shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
