UPDATE 1-Petrohawk Energy Q2 profit misses on higher costs

* Q2 adj EPS $0.19 vs est $0.21

* Q2 rev $595 mln vs est $575 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Oil and natural gas company Petrohawk Energy Corp , which agreed to be bought by global miner BHP Billiton , posted a quarterly profit that lagged analysts' estimates hurt by higher costs.

The company, which saw its average daily production rise 51 percent in the quarter, said total operating costs rose 60 percent during the period.

In July, BHP Billiton said it will buy Petrohawk for $12.1 billion in cash, ramping up its bets on the booming but environmentally controversial shale gas industry.

For April-June, the Houston-based company posted a net profit of $104.1 million, or 34 cents a share, up from $13.4 million, or 4 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 69 percent to $595 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, has expected the company to earn 21 cents a share, on revenue of $575 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Petrohawk shares closed at $38.14 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)