Petroperu eyes oil production, BPZ partnership

* Petroperu could resemble Petrobras, Ecopetrol

* Met with BPZ executives to discuss partnership

LIMA Aug 23 State-run Petroperu could partner with U.S. company BPZ Resources and start producing oil in Peru, an activity it abandoned 10 years ago, the agency's head said on Tuesday.

Currently, Petroperu refines, stores and sells oil and its derivatives, competing with Spain's Repsol-YPF REC.MC in the Peruvian market. It stopped producing oil in the 1990s during a government drive to privatize various sectors of the economy.

"Today (Tuesday) we have had a meeting with BPZ executives and they are interested in us having an equity participation in ongoing activities, like production," Humberto Campodonico, Petroperu's president said on state television.

BPZ Resources BPZ.N already operates offshore petroleum blocks off Peru's northern coast.

Campodonico also said the company was ready to go public and was "completing the process of valuating the company" before listing its shares on the Lima stock exchange .IGRA.

Campodonico had previously said Petroperu would aim to produce petroleum, but would not venture into exploration, which he called "too risky."

An oil-producing, publicly listed Petroperu would resemble Brazil's state-run Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN

Minister of Energy and Mines Carlos Herrera has said he envisions Peru's state-run companies having a greater role in Peru under President Ollanta Humala. [ID:nN1E7701E4] (Reporting by Marco Aquino; editing by Carol Bishopric)