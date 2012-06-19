New Issue-Petroleos Mexicanos sells $1.75 bln notes

June 19 Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) on Tuesday sold $1.75 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by Pemex-Exploración y Producción, Pemex Refinación and Pemex-Gas y Petroquímica Básica Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PETROLEOS MEXICANOS AMT $1.75 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 06/27/2044 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.552 FIRST PAY 12/27/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.53 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 280 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A