New Issue-Petroleos Mexicanos sells $1.75 bln notes

June 19 Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) on
Tuesday sold $1.75 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The issue is guaranteed by Pemex-Exploración y Producción,
Pemex Refinación and Pemex-Gas y Petroquímica Básica 
    Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and Santander were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PETROLEOS MEXICANOS

AMT $1.75 MLN   COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    06/27/2044
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.552   FIRST PAY   12/27/2012 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 5.53 PCT     SETTLEMENT  06/26/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 280 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

