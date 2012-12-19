版本:
New Issue-Petroleum Geo sells $150 mln in notes

Dce 19 Petroleum Geo-Services on
Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing
issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    UBS was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA

AMT $150 MLN     COUPON 7.375 PCT     MATURITY 12/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 107.5      FIRST PAY 06/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba2      YIELD 5.868 PCT      SETTLEMENT 12/27/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B     SPREAD 488 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

