New Issue-Petroleum Geo sells $150 mln in notes

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
Dce 19 Petroleum Geo-Services on Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. UBS was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA AMT $150 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 107.5 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.868 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/27/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 488 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago