Petronas picks LyondellBasell polypropylene technology for Rapid plant

KUALA LUMPUR Dec 19 Malaysia's state oil
company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has chosen
technology from U.S-listed LyondellBasell for a
900-tonne a year polypropylene plant in its $27 billion refinery
and petrochemical integrated development (Rapid) project.
Polypropylenes are used in everything from automotive to
household products.
The plant's engineering, procurement, construction and
commissioning (EPCC) phase is scheduled to start in November
2015 and mechanical operations will begin in July 2018.
In a separate statement, Petronas said it had on Friday
signed a shareholders agreement with Royal Vopak and Dialog
Group to jointly develop an industrial terminal for
its Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC).
