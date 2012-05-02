UPDATE 1-PetroLogistics cuts expected IPO price range

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
May 2 PetroLogistics LP, which produces propylene from propane, cut the expected price range of its initial public offering of 35 million shares to between $17 and $19 per share.
It had earlier expected the IPO to be priced between $19 and $21 per share.
The Houston-based company expects to raise about $20.5 million in net proceeds at the mid-point of the new range.
PetroLogistics is offering 1.5 million shares and its unitholder, Propylene Holdings LLC, is selling 33.5 million shares.
Private equity-backed PetroLogistics intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PDH."
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global, and UBS Securities are among the underwriters for the offering.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.